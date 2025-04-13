STEPHEN MILLER: The left gives up on saving the planet.

Another famous Tesla owner in Congress has her eyes on the White House. Hipster congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – who is alleged to have illegally parked her Tesla outside a DC Whole Foods – is champion and co-sponsor of the Green New Deal. She is also sympathetic to EV mandates. How is she going to explain her activist base’s sudden turn against the only real EVs people want to buy?

And what of Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who captured the hearts of the global climate elite with her scolding speeches and theatrical arrests? Greta seems to have abandoned the climate cause recently for something much closer to her heart – donning a keffiyeh and preaching solidarity with Palestine after Hamas’s massacre of Jews in Southern Israel on October 7.

Perhaps it was all performative all along. Perhaps they really have leaned into the doomsday cult cliché their critics have all accused them of being. Or maybe they truly believe the planet is no longer worth saving. Either way, they have set all of their climate credibility on fire.