WAR IS PEACE, FREEDOM IS SLAVERY, IGNORANCE IS THE ECONOMIST: The Economist Declares Europe the New ‘Land of the Free,’ and Holy Cow, the Replies.

Our “closest ally” arrested a 64-year-old woman for silently praying outside an abortion clinic.

A 64-year-old woman was convicted Friday of standing near an abortion clinic in southern England and holding a sign saying “Here to talk, if you want.” The case provides further evidence of an erosion of freedom of expression in the United Kingdom, which has recently become a diplomatic issue with the United States. During the 2024 incident that was brought before the court, Livia Tossici-Bolt was standing silently holding the sign and having “consensual conversations” with people passing by, according to her legal team. However, she was within what is called a “buffer zone,” which criminalizes the “influencing” of people within 150 meters (about 500 feet) of an abortion clinic in the U.K.

Isn’t it weird that The Economist didn’t mention that in their article? Or how about the case where two men were arrested for posting negative views about immigration, accused of stirring up “racial-hatred?” Both received over a year in prison. In an unrelated incident, another man was arrested and charged for burning a Quran.

And early this month, Greater Manchester Police arrested a man “on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence” for publicly burning a Quran. An assistant chief constable said police “made a swift arrest at the time and recognise the right people have for freedom of expression, but when this crosses into intimidation to cause harm or distress we will always look to take action when it is reported to us.”

Europe has become obsessed with combatting what they call “Islamophobia” while Islamist migrants create no-go zones and commit heinous crimes. In Sweden, one Iraqi refugee was assassinated by Muslims for burning the Quran. What did the Swedish government do? It charged another man who also burned the Quran with “incitement.” No, I’m not kidding.