Curiously, as long as Bernie were in charge, Emmanuel Goldstein’s The Theory and Practice of Oligarchical Collectivism would suit him just fine.

UPDATE: The Song Remains the Same: Bernie Sanders urges Coachella crowd to stand up against ‘US oligarchy.’

Senator Bernie Sanders held celebrity-backed rallies across the US as he emerges as one of the most vocal opponents to Donald Trump’s presidency. Appearing for his war on extreme wealth tour – called Fighting Oligarchy – at the exclusive Coachella festival this weekend, he said: “This country faces some very difficult challenges and the future of what happens to America depends on your generation.” Taking to the stage after a performance by the British pop singer Charli XCX he told the 36,000-strong crowd: “We need you to stand up.” “You can turn away and ignore what goes on but you do it at your own peril. We need you to stand up to fight for justice.”

Exit quote: “Bernie Sanders making a surprise appearance at Coachella to sermonize on the evils of wealth in front of a crowd of people who paid at least $600 a ticket to be there is peak 21st century Democratic Party.”