I LOVE A HERO: And so does the Carnegie Hero Fund. The Fund, founded by Andrew Carnegie, “awards the Carnegie Medal to individuals in the United States and Canada who risk death or serious physical injury to an extraordinary degree saving or attempting to save the lives of others.”

Thank you, Andrew Carnegie for helping to foster a culture where heroism is valued. But most of all, thank you to those individuals (yes, they are mostly men, but there was woman among this group and a boy) who instinctively came to the rescue of their fellow human being. God bless you (and, to the men among you, God bless your toxic masculinity).