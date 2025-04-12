VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: If One Wanted to Destroy the U.S. the Last Four Years Matched the Blueprint.
Barry’s third term was all about “fundamentally transforming” the US back into the Stone Age.
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: If One Wanted to Destroy the U.S. the Last Four Years Matched the Blueprint.
Barry’s third term was all about “fundamentally transforming” the US back into the Stone Age.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.