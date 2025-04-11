BOLDLY GONE: NASA axes ex-DEI chief after giving her new job title in apparent effort to evade Trump crackdown: report.

A chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at NASA has been fired despite the space agency appearing to change her title in an attempt to spare her from President Trump’s executive order ending federal DEI initiatives, according to a report.

Neela Rajendra, one-time Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, was terminated this week from her newly minted role as head of the “Office of Team Excellence and Employee Success,” the Washington Free Beacon reported.

“Neela Rajendra is no longer working at [Jet Propulsion Laboratory]. We are incredibly grateful for the lasting impact she made to our organization. We wish her the very best,” a mass email from lab director Laurie Leshin, obtained by the Beacon, stated.