THIS COULD BE A BIG DEAL:

Hyundai Heavy Industries said that it can build five Aegis destroyers for the US per year and is ready to expand. It also said that it can provide one ship per year to the US using its current spare dock, and that it has more room and cost-effectiveness than its competitors… pic.twitter.com/y0MvJqCLOr — ハク Mason (@mason_8718) April 3, 2025

American shipyards produce about two Arleigh Burke-class Aegis destroyers each year. That South Korea’s shipyards can kind of casually offer to add five more to their production runs for our use shows just how far we’ve fallen.

Still, we should take advantage because expanding domestic production takes time.