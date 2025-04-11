WELL, THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY, YOU KNOW: MQ-9B Shown with Airborne Laser at Sea Air Space 2025. “The new laser is part of the General Atomics Laser Weapon Systems portfolio, centering around the scalable High Energy Laser (HEL) Weapon System. The laser is in the 25kW class and scalable to 300kW in both pulsed and continuous wave systems, capable of operating in all environments.”