CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE:

Colorado lawmaker admits their new semi-automatic weapons ban (SB25-003) was passed to appease activists.

"That's what we voted on today…to honor our promises to them"

You should be honoring your promise to uphold the Constitution. These people are so unfit to govern. pic.twitter.com/uovziaIjcn

