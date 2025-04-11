EUROPE’S ELITES DESPISE EUROPE:

Ireland is being plundered by a small group of Irish families, banks and foreign investors. They are making billions for housing migrants through a network of shadowy offshore companies.

This industry is backed up by an NGO complex that employs 200,000 people and also costs us billions. Its purpose is to dumb us down and convince Irish people that being replaced in our own homeland is normal.

The police and judicial system are also onboard. Enforcing illegitimate laws passed by compromised politicians who serve the EU. Foreigners even get special privileges under Irish law.

What’s happening to Ireland is completely unnatural. Dumping people from African and Islamic countries into an ancient and homogeneous society is the quickest way of causing that society to collapse.

Trust is low, cohesion is gone and people from the 3rd world are walking straight into our country without even so much as medical screening. HIV, typhoid and diphtheria are becoming more common in Ireland.

None of us are safe.

Plus the added strain these migrants place on our housing market, education and healthcare systems cannot be ignored.

Those of us older than 20 remember the old Ireland. An Ireland with a relaxed pace of life and high trust communities.

We have a responsibility to maintain that version of Ireland and hand it to the next generation.