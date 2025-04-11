ANOTHER DISNEY ACTRESS SEEMS DETERMINED TO TANK HER MOVIE: Vanessa Kirby Confirms Fantastic Four: First Steps Explores Gender Politics With Sue Storm.

Kirby spoke with Entertainment Weekly saying, “If you played an exact ’60s Sue today, everyone would think she was a bit of a doormat. So figuring out how to capture the essence of what she represented to each generation, where the gender politics were different, and embody that today, was one of the greatest joys of this.”

The idea that Sue Storm was a doormat in the early Fantastic Four comics is ridiculous. In the second issue of Fantastic Four, she turns invisible and breaks herself free from a federal detainment facility.

Later in the issue she works with the team to take out the Skrulls who have been posing as them and framing them for various crimes.