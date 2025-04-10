A TIME FOR CHOOSING: Nato’s 2023 military spending produced about 233m metric tonnes of CO2 – report.

Is NATO prepared to fight against Europe’s enemies, or merely wage the moral equivalent of war against global warming? I know which way I’m betting; as Richard Fernadez tweets, “The European desire to defend against Russia is hampered by its conviction that building up the military is a climate crime. Cognitive dissonance is the mental discomfort or tension that arises when someone holds conflicting beliefs, values, or attitudes. Classic symptoms of cognitive dissonance are: Anxiety, guilt, shame, or regret Feeling paralyzed in decision-making Difficulty recognizing the person you’ve become and feeling a lost sense of self ‘Trump! Why did you do this to me?’”

That’s been the left’s constant cri de coeur during the last decade.