NOW IT CAN BE TOLD: Stephanopoulos Described Biden as ‘Heartbreaking’ After Interview.

They all knew. They. All. Knew.

We knew they all knew, too. It’s infuriating.

In his new book Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History, Chris Whipple claims that ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos described former President Joe Biden as “heartbreaking up close” after an interview in July.

The interview happened one week after Biden debated then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Biden dropped out of the race on July 21. He immediately endorsed his VP Kamala Harris.

More from The Washington Examiner: