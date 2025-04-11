NOW IT CAN BE TOLD: Stephanopoulos Described Biden as ‘Heartbreaking’ After Interview.
They all knew. They. All. Knew.
We knew they all knew, too. It’s infuriating.
In his new book Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History, Chris Whipple claims that ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos described former President Joe Biden as “heartbreaking up close” after an interview in July.
The interview happened one week after Biden debated then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Biden dropped out of the race on July 21. He immediately endorsed his VP Kamala Harris.
More from The Washington Examiner:
The book’s author, Chris Whipple, described Biden’s appearance as “hoarse and semi-coherent” during the interview, in which Stephanopoulos asked his questions “gently, like a grandson.”
“Afterward, when I asked the ABC anchor by email for his impressions, he replied: ‘Heartbreaking up close,’” Whipple wrote.
—
Whipple’s statement mirrors a story that spread after the Biden interview when a passerby asked Stephanopoulos if he believed the president should step down. The anchor appeared to respond, “I don’t think he can serve four more years.” The Washington Examiner’s Sarah Bedford contended that most people agree that Biden was not fit to serve another term and that such an assessment is “pretty apparent.”
