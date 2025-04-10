EXCLUSIVE: Trump Admin Strips Benefits From Thousands Of Aliens On Terror Watchlist. “Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has identified 6,300 individuals who were paroled into the United States since 2023, during the Biden administration, but are on the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Center or have a criminal record, a senior White House official shared with the Caller. The source was granted anonymity to discuss the details not yet announced. Every individual CBP identified is having their parole, which gives them benefits such as work authorization, stripped immediately, the official told the Caller.”