CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE:
UPDATE: SB25-003 has been signed into law. https://t.co/4jYFiBURbt https://t.co/SeJh50ncGk
— Senator Lisa Frizell (@LisaFrizellSD2) April 10, 2025
Polis is a coward.
Background here.
CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE:
UPDATE: SB25-003 has been signed into law. https://t.co/4jYFiBURbt https://t.co/SeJh50ncGk
— Senator Lisa Frizell (@LisaFrizellSD2) April 10, 2025
Polis is a coward.
Background here.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.