I CAN’T KEEP TRACK: White House clarifies new China tariff rate of 145%, not 125%.
Related: Apple airlifts 600 tons of iPhones from India ‘to beat’ Trump tariffs, sources say.
That’s around 1.7 million iPhones.
I CAN’T KEEP TRACK: White House clarifies new China tariff rate of 145%, not 125%.
Related: Apple airlifts 600 tons of iPhones from India ‘to beat’ Trump tariffs, sources say.
That’s around 1.7 million iPhones.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.