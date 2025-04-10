ALLIES:
Apparently, Spain counted CO2 reduction spending as defense spending under NATO rules…
No doubt AN INVALUABLE PART OF AMERICA'S GLOBAL SECURITY ARCHITECTURE! pic.twitter.com/N5jPxlu9v6
— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) April 10, 2025
ALLIES:
Apparently, Spain counted CO2 reduction spending as defense spending under NATO rules…
No doubt AN INVALUABLE PART OF AMERICA'S GLOBAL SECURITY ARCHITECTURE! pic.twitter.com/N5jPxlu9v6
— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) April 10, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.