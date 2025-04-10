HMM: Trump Order Would Force the ACLU to Put Its Money Where Its Mouth Is on Lawfare.

What if I told you that when federal district judges issue injunctions blocking President Donald Trump’s policies in a judicial insurrection, they were the ones breaking the law?

No, it’s not just because these judges are effectively usurping the authority of the president over the executive branch. It’s more clear-cut than that.

When Chief Judge James Boasberg of the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., issued an order demanding the Trump administration return reputed members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua to the U.S., he wasn’t just making immigration policy—he was violating a black-and-white rule laid down by the U.S. Supreme Court.

What does that mean? It means that when the ACLU files a lawsuit against the Trump administration and asks the judge to issue an order forcing Trump to turn around, in midflight, the planes deporting violent gangbangers, the ACLU has to put up or shut up.

The ACLU has to put down a “security” payment when asking for the court order, just in case a later judge strikes down the order after it already cost the government money to follow it.

This commonsense requirement isn’t a Trump wish list item. It’s a rule with the force of law.

If the administration were to demand that judges follow this rule, it could stop the judicial insurrection in its tracks—or, at the very least, make the activists think twice before assuming they can dictate federal policy.