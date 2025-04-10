RESISTANCE IS FUTILE: Colorado’s K-12 education department won’t comply with Trump’s DEI order.

The U.S. Department of Education sent a letter to state education departments on April 3 threatening to pull federal funding from public schools over such programs. States were given 10 days to sign and return the notice, but multiple states, including New York and Minnesota, have said they won’t comply with the order.

“The use of certain DEI practices can violate federal law,” the federal Education Department wrote in the certification, adding that it is illegal for programs to advantage one race over another.

Córdova said during a meeting of the Colorado State Board of Education on Thursday that she isn’t signing the certification letter and will not ask districts to do so. She added that Colorado schools already comply with federal anti-discrimination laws.