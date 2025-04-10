JEFF DUNETZ: Where’s Moses? A Passover Question.

During the Seder, we tell the story of the Exodus from Egypt. But the Haggadah, the book that acts as the script for the Seder, only mentions Moses once. Only once? He’s the key human figure in the biblical Exodus story?

Yes, THAT Moses… Prophet, miracle deliverer, G-d’s right-hand man, mountain climber, former tennis player, and a prince of Egypt. Former tennis player? Absolutely! The Torah says Moses served in the courts of Pharaoh.

Much of the Haggadah was put together by Rabbis after the destruction of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. It was created so Jews would have a guideline for the Passover Seders and to fulfill the Torah commandment to remember that G-d took our ancestors out of Egypt with a strong hand and outstretched arm.

Before the Romans destroyed the Second Temple, animal sacrifices were a big part of the holiday ritual, as required by the Torah. But those sacrifices were only allowed at the Beit Mikdash (the Holy Temple atop the Temple Mount). Sacrifices ended with the Temple’s destruction. Well, either the destruction of the Beit Mikdash or an anticipation that PETA would be created.

By the way, nothing in the Torah or Haggadah says that after the festival ends, Jews must have a week of leftover brisket after Passover. Sadly, it happens anyway.