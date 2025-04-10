April 10, 2025

MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT, MUCH VENTING OF SPLEEN: Chuck Todd Finally Confesses but There’s a Catch. “Dinosaur legacy media has-been Chuck Todd finally admitted that he helped hide Joe Biden’s decline because he didn’t want to help Donald Trump. But there’s one little problem with Todd’s confession: He doesn’t understand that he’s guilty of anything.”

Posted at 12:14 pm by Stephen Green