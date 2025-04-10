GOOD QUESTION:

Montana Tech got $1 billion from taxpayers. This lady makes $290,000 in base salary. Republicans control every level of the state govt. Why are we paying the ludicriously expensive salaries of people who hate us? https://t.co/B0scDWN5Im pic.twitter.com/kTizYN0XlJ — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) April 10, 2025

The Left’s long march through the institutions was a smashing success and won’t be turned back easily or without constant vigilance — particularly on the part of people who should know better.