OH, TO BE IN ENGLAND: The Unbounded Anti-Semitism of the BBC.

Anyone who has seen the BBC’s coverage of Gaza and Israel since October 7—among them the 1.1 billion people who look at the BBC’s news site every month, making it the most widely read on the planet—will have seen how slanted its reporting is. But the problem began decades before October 7, and it is now difficult—impossible, really—to argue the case I tried to make on that panel. The evidence suggests that the problem with the BBC’s coverage of Israel is far broader and stems from its attitude to Jews themselves. Even Danny Cohen, former controller of BBC One, the corporation’s main broadcast channel, now says the organization is guilty of “systemic problems of antisemitism and bias.”

Whatever the history, it has come to a head in a documentary broadcast by the BBC in February called Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone. Though it was ostensibly a piece of independent journalism showing the impact of the Gaza war on its 13-year-old narrator, within hours of its transmission, it emerged that the boy was in fact the son of a minister in Gaza’s Hamas government. Equally egregious examples of the distortions in the program were uncovered subsequently.

The discovery that Abdullah al-Yazouri, the 13-year-old, was the son of Hamas official Ayman al-Yazouri was the work of David Collier, a retired businessman who has turned his attention in recent years to online research. He says it took him less than three hours to find out the boy’s background. The BBC now says it asked the film’s producers, Hoyo Films, whether there were anything of concern about the boy and was told there was nothing. It does not seem to have occurred to anyone at the world’s (self-proclaimed) leading news organization that it should and could check for itself. Not a single one of its 5,500 journalists was asked by managers or editors to take a look at the film to check its bona fides.

That seems unlikely to have been a mere oversight. Rather, it is a byproduct of the mindset that dominates the BBC’s thinking. If your worldview is that Israel is by definition evil and Gazans virtuous, you will always be ready to accept anything that seems to buttress such a view.