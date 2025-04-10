FOX BUTTERFIELD, CALL YOUR OFFICE!
California spent $24 BILLION on the state’s homeless crisis
A recent audit showed no one knows where the money went
On top of that, homelessness increased by 50% pic.twitter.com/sWsequLQEn
— BAY AREA STATE OF MIND (@YayAreaNews) April 9, 2025
In December of 2009, SF Weekly had this classic Fox Butterfield-esque line: “Despite its spending more money per capita on homelessness than any comparable city, [San Francisco’s] homeless problem is worse than any comparable city’s.”
(Classical reference in headline.)