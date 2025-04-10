ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Anderson Cooper gets brutal woke fact check live on-air while introducing civil rights attorney.

Anderson Cooper suffered an embarrassing moment as he hosted a town hall event for Bernie Sanders where he misgendered a civil rights attorney.

It came as the CNN host readied activist Grace Thomas to ask the Vermont Senator a question, saying in his introduction: ‘She’s a local civil rights attorney, she’s a democrat, Grace?’

‘It’s they/ them pronouns, actually,’ Thomas responded.

Anderson quickly responded ‘oh’, before Thomas got on with their question about why young men of varying demographics are fleeing the Democratic Party.

After a clip of the misgendering faux pas went viral, some viewers felt that Thomas’ question answers itself.

‘Who’s going to tell her?’ one X user said.

‘It is exactly because of people like her and their behavior that people are turned off and turned away from the Democratic Party.’

Another observer disagreed, saying: ‘Ironically this highlights exactly how easy this should be. Lol see how he didn’t melt into 1000 pieces.’