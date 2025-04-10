ANNALS OF LEFTIST AUTOPHAGY: Anderson Cooper gets brutal woke fact check live on-air while introducing civil rights attorney.
Anderson Cooper suffered an embarrassing moment as he hosted a town hall event for Bernie Sanders where he misgendered a civil rights attorney.
It came as the CNN host readied activist Grace Thomas to ask the Vermont Senator a question, saying in his introduction: ‘She’s a local civil rights attorney, she’s a democrat, Grace?’
‘It’s they/ them pronouns, actually,’ Thomas responded.
Anderson quickly responded ‘oh’, before Thomas got on with their question about why young men of varying demographics are fleeing the Democratic Party.
After a clip of the misgendering faux pas went viral, some viewers felt that Thomas’ question answers itself.
‘Who’s going to tell her?’ one X user said.
‘It is exactly because of people like her and their behavior that people are turned off and turned away from the Democratic Party.’
Another observer disagreed, saying: ‘Ironically this highlights exactly how easy this should be. Lol see how he didn’t melt into 1000 pieces.’
Earlier: White House Uses Reporters’ Pronouns, Just Not the Way They Intended. “When confronted about this practice, [White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt] delivered a devastating response: ‘Any reporter who chooses to put their preferred pronouns in their bio clearly does not care about biological reality or truth and therefore cannot be trusted to write an honest story.’ Fact check: True.”
UPDATE:
