THAT’S MORE THAN YOU CAN GET FROM A CERTAIN SCOTUS JUSTICE: What is a woman? London’s Supreme Court to answer.

The Supreme Court in London is set to decide what defines a woman in a ruling next week, a matter that’s become an international debate.

Scottish courts have considered a law, the 2010 Equality Act, applies across Great Britain, according to the BBC. A lower Scottish court had ruled against a women’s group bringing the challenge. The lower court said biology does not define sex.

The appeal is now before the Supreme Court in London.

The women’s group, For Women Scotland, argues that sex is based on biology.

The Scottish government, meanwhile, says the law requires gender recognition based on an individual’s certificate, which can be changed after birth.

Arguments were heard last year in the dispute, but a decision is expected to be announced Wednesday, with the high court deciding what defines “sex.”