AS IT WAS SO SHALL IT BE: Modern Democrats reveal their true intentions align with those of the Confederacy.

“So, I had to go around the country and educate people about what immigrants do for this country, or the fact we are a country of immigrants. The fact is ain’t none of y’all trying to go and farm right now,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) said at a speech commemorating Grace Baptist Church’s 125th anniversary in Waterbury, Conn.

“You’re not, you’re not. We done picking cotton. We are. You can’t pay us enough to find a plantation.”

A cheap, illegal workforce is necessary, the Democrats argue, and the peoples of Mexico, Honduras, Haiti and other nations should be forced to fill it.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) agrees, stating in a hearing last year, “Forget the fact that our vegetables would rot in the ground if it weren’t being picked by many immigrants, many illegal immigrants.”

In January 2025, Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) pressed the then-agriculture secretary nominee, Brooke Rollins, during her nomination hearing about the impact of losing illegal labor.

“It’s estimated that half of California’s farmer workforce is undocumented. How are farmers in California supposed to survive if there are truly mass deportations in which half of the workforce is sent out of the country?”

“Americans don’t want to do that work. It’s frankly too backbreaking. So, who’s going to work the farms?”

Do Democrats — the party of woke and cancel culture — realize how racist they’re being?