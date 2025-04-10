THE MOST CORRUPT ADMINISTRATION IN AMERICAN HISTORY:

🚨🚨And here it is, King Solomon Reports: Whistleblower emails CONFIRM: a criminal conspiracy between the Biden White House, the FBI Washington Field Office, prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Washington D.C., and Jack Smith to plan, approve, and execute Arctic… https://t.co/IB52mTmMkv pic.twitter.com/MBRIOCyvz3 — 🇺🇸RealRobert🇺🇸 (@Real_RobN) April 9, 2025

Then again, since Biden’s administration was more or less a continuation of Obama’s, the corruption comes as no surprise. I suppose having a figurehead allowed it to truly fester, though.