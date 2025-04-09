KENNEDY CENTER BREAKS ALL-TIME ATTENDANCE RECORD AMID LIBERAL BELLYACHING OVER ‘TRUMP TAKEOVER:’

The Kennedy Center broke its all-time attendance record for a public event March 29, with over 11,000 attendees for the EARTH to SPACE: Arts Breaking the Sky fireworks show, the Daily Caller has exclusively learned.

The history-making moment was celebrated amid a flurry of criticism from liberals about President Donald Trump’s takeover of the entertainment facility. Critics voiced concerns about Trump’s understanding and appreciation for the arts when he took control of the Kennedy Center. However, attendance numbers have told a different story. With a focus on shifting away from politically-charged programming, the facility experienced tremendous success with a widely-attended fireworks show.

Trump named conservative firebrand Richard Grenell as the president of the Kennedy Center amid a series of moves designed to strengthen Trump’s grip on the performing arts center.