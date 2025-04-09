ED MORRISSEY: Chris Matthews: Isn’t It Good, Canadian Wood?

I once had a point, or should I say, it once had me …

One could come up with a number of good arguments against tariffs. Chris Matthews did not choose well among them. Earlier today, the MSNBC commentator complained that American construction companies would lose access to … Canadian wood? Indeed, Matthews chose this particular import to highlight his opposition to Donald Trump’s tariffs, asking, “What is our plan now? We’re going to create more wood — is that it?”

Who wants to tell him?