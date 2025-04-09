ED MORRISSEY: Chris Matthews: Isn’t It Good, Canadian Wood?
I once had a point, or should I say, it once had me …
One could come up with a number of good arguments against tariffs. Chris Matthews did not choose well among them. Earlier today, the MSNBC commentator complained that American construction companies would lose access to … Canadian wood? Indeed, Matthews chose this particular import to highlight his opposition to Donald Trump’s tariffs, asking, “What is our plan now? We’re going to create more wood — is that it?”
Who wants to tell him?
Chris Matthews on MSNBC:
"We get so much of our lumber, our two by fours from from Canada….What are we going to do? Have more lumber made in the United States now?!"
"What is our plan now…? We're going to create more wood. Is that it?!"
"Are we going to make more wood in… pic.twitter.com/cVlvJ6SvEu
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 9, 2025
Great point! It’s not as if lumber grows on trees! [Reads urgent bulletin from home office] Er, wait, I have a correction to make here…
Meanwhile, in other forestry-related news:
Winnie The Pooh Destitute As Trump Enacts 150% Tariffs On Hundred Acre Wood https://t.co/kW9jqK6bda pic.twitter.com/ukff6Ojuo4
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 9, 2025