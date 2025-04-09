NIFTY: New Design Means SpaceX Can Launch More Starlink Satellites at a Time.

In 2024, SpaceX typically launched 20 to 23 Starlink satellites per launch. But last month, it increased the number to 27 and 28 per flight while using the same Falcon 9 vehicles. This comes after it made a design change to the V2 Mini Starlink satellite, which can deliver 96Gbps of network bandwidth each.

The V2 Mini satellites debuted in early 2023, with the goal of delivering even higher quality broadband on the older V1.5 satellites. Since then, SpaceX has improved the design, resulting in the “V2 Mini Optimized.”