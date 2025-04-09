WHO SAID THERE WAS JUST ONE? Who was the ‘decider’ within the Biden White House?

Mr. Klain, like others in Mr. Biden’s inner circle, urged him to run for a second term, knowing he wasn’t capable of serving. They and their allies in the media covered up his true condition and assured his party’s leaders and voters that he was up to the job and could win a second term. Even after the debate that would end Mr. Biden’s candidacy, Mr. Klain told Mr. Whipple that he believed Mr. Biden should have stayed in the race and could have defeated Mr. Trump.

Mr. Klain’s account confirms that Democratic operatives were planning to run Mr. Biden for a second term, in a disservice to the man they worked for and in betraying the duty they owed their country. Many justified their actions after the election by claiming they thought Mr. Biden, unlike Vice President Kamala Harris, would have defeated Mr. Trump.

That rationale pales compared with the constitutional negligence of the Biden administration. White House staff, the Cabinet and all their immediate staff, and mainstream media were aware that Mr. Biden had checked out, leaving the decisions he should have made in the hands of staffers and underlings. Being a White House staffer is a heady rush, but staffers must have been wildly elated not to have anyone nix their whims, say to draft an executive order and ship it off to the autopen. That they no doubt didn’t want to end might be understandable if the country were not at stake. They persuaded themselves to let the good times roll for another four years if they could prop up the boss for another run. After all, he won the race in 2020 from his basement.