CHRISTIAN TOTO: John Lithgow Trashes Trump, Mum on Cancel Culture, Blacklist 2.0. “Google ‘John Lithgow Cancel Culture’ and nothing comes up, at least on the first few pages of said search. Why wasn’t Lithgow using his considerable clout to demand artists be able to tell their stories their way?”
