BEEGE: Reviled ‘Right-Wing’ AfD Now Germany’s Most Popular Party. “Two days ago, the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, led by Alice Weidel, was in a statistical tie with Chancellor-Elect Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democrats (CDU). AfD was, however, still iced out of any government participation, even as Merz lied and finagled his way in efforts to form a coalition government with anyone but them.”

For all the talk about saving democracy, what would Europe’s elites be doing any differently if they were trying to poison it?