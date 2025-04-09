REALITY/CHECK: White House Uses Reporters’ Pronouns, Just Not the Way They Intended.

There’s something deeply satisfying about watching the left’s cherished ideological markers being used against them. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is giving the mainstream media a taste of their own medicine, and it’s absolutely glorious.

In a delicious development, the Trump White House press office is flat-out refusing to respond to reporters who display their pronouns in email signatures.

Heck, yes. I love it.

This isn’t just some arbitrary policy. It’s a brilliant statement about truth and reality in journalism.

When confronted about this practice, Leavitt delivered a devastating response: “Any reporter who chooses to put their preferred pronouns in their bio clearly does not care about biological reality or truth and therefore cannot be trusted to write an honest story.”

Fact check: True.

That’s the kind of straight talk we’ve come to expect from the Trump administration. No beating around the bush, no kowtowing to progressive sensibilities — just plain truth served cold. I’m all for it.