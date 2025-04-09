OUTSTANDING WORK, DOCTOR: How Jill Biden’s Lust for Power Saved America.

One of the ways Jill Biden’s and the president’s top aides tried to weather the calls for him to step down, according to Allen and Parnes, was by inflicting “serious reputation damage” on Harris in the weeks following the debate. “They sent electronic messages to people trashing the vice president, saying if you keep pushing on Joe Biden to get out, you’re going to end up with Kamala Harris, and that’s going to be a huge mistake,” Allen told Vanity Fair. Jill didn’t like the VP in part because she “had never gotten over” Harris’s racially charged attack—during the 2020 primary campaign—on Biden’s opposition to federal busing mandates designed to integrate public schools in the 1970s. Allen and Parnes describe her as “the keeper of the vindictive flame for the family.” Even after the election, she remains “really bitter at Harris,” according to a family friend.

Jill’s “venom was even more potent” when it came to former House speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.), the most prominent Democratic who had publicly prodded Biden to step aside. In December, when Pelosi needed hip replacement after suffering a fall in Luxembourg, the first lady “wasn’t interested” in sending her condolences, a slight that did not go unnoticed. Pelosi’s daughter Alexandra lashed out the following month in an interview with Politico. “If I was Lady McBiden, I’d put on my big girl pants, play the long game, and think about my husband’s legacy,” she said.

Alexandra Pelosi is right, obviously, but only if you care about the Democrats and support their longstanding efforts to ruin America. Most normal citizens can agree that Jill Biden should be honored for her efforts, however ill-intentioned, to burn the party down in a frantic attempt to stay in power. Rarely in the course of human events has one individual’s reckless ambition and extreme pettiness had such a positive impact on her country’s future. On behalf of a grateful nation: Thank you, Dr. Jill.