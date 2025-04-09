HEH, INDEED: Watch: Sen. Kennedy Goes Absolutely Savage on AOC.

Once again, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) has proven that he’s the king of political zingers. He appeared on Sean Hannity’s show last night with several other Republican senators, where he delivered what might be the most savage takedown of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) we’ve heard yet.

Kennedy has a gift for cutting through the nonsense with his signature southern wit.

“What do you think of the new leadership: Jasmine, AOC, and Bernie?” Hannity asked.

“I consider Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez to be the leader of the Democratic Party,” Kennedy said. “She’s entitled to her opinion. I’m entitled to mine.”

And then he went for the jugular.

“As I’ve said about her before, I think she’s the reason there are directions on a shampoo bottle,” he said.

That’s it. Game over.

To really drive the point home, he added, “Our plan for dealing with her is called Operation Let Her Speak.”