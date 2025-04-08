AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
Touching: Amy Coney Barrett Adopts MS-13 Gang Member https://t.co/e6NavId0D0 pic.twitter.com/PPugCUcZOB
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) April 8, 2025
