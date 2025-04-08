CHANGE: Miners Cheer As Trump Signs Orders to Bring Back Energy Dominance, Has Them Laughing at Remarks on Biden.

According to the Trump team, the orders will: — Reinvigorate America’s beautiful clean coal industry — Lift Biden-era restrictions on coal plants — Strengthen the reliability and security of the electric grid — Protect American energy from overreach by radical leftists in the states It will also expedite leases for coal mining on federal lands. What a stark contrast with the clueless Biden.

Well, Biden was merely a puppet carrying out the wishes of his boss: “If somebody wants to build a coal-powered plant, they can–it’s just that it will bankrupt them.”