CHANGE: Miners Cheer As Trump Signs Orders to Bring Back Energy Dominance, Has Them Laughing at Remarks on Biden.
According to the Trump team, the orders will:
— Reinvigorate America’s beautiful clean coal industry
— Lift Biden-era restrictions on coal plants
— Strengthen the reliability and security of the electric grid
— Protect American energy from overreach by radical leftists in the states
It will also expedite leases for coal mining on federal lands.
What a stark contrast with the clueless Biden.
Well, Biden was merely a puppet carrying out the wishes of his boss: “If somebody wants to build a coal-powered plant, they can–it’s just that it will bankrupt them.”