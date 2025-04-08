KAROL MARKOWICZ: Democrats lit the ‘assassination culture’ fuse — now their silence equals violence.

“We are at war,” Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ) shouted in February, as she denounced what she called Trump’s “hostile takeover” of the government he was elected to lead.

“We have to fight in the streets,” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.).

Now, the fuse is lit — and the elected firebrands have nothing to say.

Voters chose Trump, very recently and very specifically, to shake Washington up.

It’s OK to protest, to loudly oppose the changes Trump was elected to make. That’s part of America’s political legacy.

But “assassination culture,” as the lead author of the NCRI report calls the new spike in violent rhetoric, is not.

Democrats don’t get a pass on it this time. They set this ball rolling; they own it. Their silence now is encouragement.

They need to be the ones to stop it. Time to take responsibility and lower the temperature.