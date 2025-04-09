KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: ‘Self-Deport’ Gets My Early Vote for Phrase of the Year. “The lunacy of almost all of the Democrats’ immigration policies is quickly exposed when one attempts to find other countries that do things in a similar fashion. Spoiler alert: you can’t just waltz into another country without so much as a cursory background check and be allowed to work. Next time that an open borders Dem gets in your face, dare them to try it.”