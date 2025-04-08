JIM VANDEHEI OF AXIOS HAS GONE FROM SHOCK, DENIAL AND ANGER, AND IS MOVING TOWARDS ACCEPTANCE:

How it started:

The best part of this sanctimonious rant is when he uses Qatari-funded Al Jazeera as an exemplar of a media outlet that does real truth-seeking reporting without fear or favor. https://t.co/AIeOH5Ga9W — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) November 25, 2024

How it’s going:

Axios founder @JimVandeHei says trust in American media collapsed in three phases. 1. Twitter exposed the political bias of “objective” journalists. 2. Coverage of Covid, “defund the police,” and word policing didn’t sit right with Americans. 3. The lack of coverage around Joe… pic.twitter.com/aTpxAZQrYr — Honestly with Bari Weiss (@thehonestlypod) April 8, 2025

“I think it’s a couple of bad apples who make it look bad for everyone.”

Flashback to 2012: Politico Reporter [Jim VandeHei’s] Startling Admission: Media Is ‘Quite Smitten With the Obamas.’

And willing to do or say whatever they could to make his third term a success.