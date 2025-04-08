April 8, 2025

JIM VANDEHEI OF AXIOS HAS GONE FROM SHOCK, DENIAL AND ANGER, AND IS MOVING TOWARDS ACCEPTANCE:

How it started:

How it’s going:

“I think it’s a couple of bad apples who make it look bad for everyone.”

Flashback to 2012: Politico Reporter [Jim VandeHei’s] Startling Admission: Media Is ‘Quite Smitten With the Obamas.’

And willing to do or say whatever they could to make his third term a success.

Posted at 4:45 pm by Ed Driscoll