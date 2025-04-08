CHANGE: Trump administration to fine illegal migrants $998 a day unless they self-deport.

“Illegal aliens should use the CBP Home app to self-deport and leave the country now,” Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday. “If they don’t, they will face the consequences. This includes a fine of $998 per day for every day that the illegal alien overstayed their final deportation order.”

The administration is using a 1996 law that will allow illegal migrants to be fined if they don’t leave the U.S.

Property can also be seized from illegal migrants who don’t pay the fine.

A flyer was given to Fox News Digital that showed the “benefits” and “consequences” of self-deporting through the CBP app.