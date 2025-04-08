JOURNALISM THAT DOESN’T FURTHER THE NARRATIVE IS UNWELCOME, COMRADE:

I am literally receiving death threats for doing my job as a journalist and releasing an arrest report. This in particular destroys their narrative. If you attack a journalist for revealing the truth, you’re on the wrong side. https://t.co/auIE2peBAM pic.twitter.com/xZz7EP6J2K — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) April 8, 2025

More: “The cowards who are threatening me and sending me death threats to my DMs, especially the one who just sent me my own address, I have gone to the police and filed a report. I’m not going to stop doing MY JOB and I’m not scared of you.”