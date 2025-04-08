IT’S COME TO THIS: China Caught Cheating in Curling.

“You hope this is not intentional but the video certainly suggests otherwise. Ugly look for China after the women’s team was dumping all over rocks at their worlds and the men’s team kicked a rock earlier in the week too and said nothing.”

China defeated Norway in this morning’s playoff game, and as I started writing this they were on the ice again, playing a semifinal match against Switzerland (they ended up losing, and Canada lost to Scotland in the other semi).

They’re not suspended. Not the player who was caught red-handed, not the team.