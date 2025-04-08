It was in an interview with the Irish Independent that John Lydon – as he’s now known – stuck two fingers up at today’s fashionable Israelophobia. The reporter reminds him that his band, Public Image Limited, played in Tel Aviv in 2010 and asks if he would ever do so again. The ‘right’ reply to such a query, of course, is to say: ‘No. Never. I swear. Please don’t cancel me.’ Rotten’s reply? Basically: yeah, why the hell not.

He says he had a hoot playing in Israel. ‘The country is more mixed than you’re led to believe, it’s not just “Jews only”, far from it’, he said. Cue pearl-clutching from every luvvie who thinks Israel is an ‘apartheid state’ because some tit at the Guardian told them it was. ‘There were lots of Muslims in the audience when I played there’, he said. Then his killer line: ‘That was special because no Muslim nation has invited me, not ever.’