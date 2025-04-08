WASHPOST FAWNS OVER FINAL SEASON OF HANDMAID’S TALE, DUCKS MOSS’S SCIENTOLOGY: We quoted Mark Judge in the last hour, who wrote, “Jeff Bezos is trying to save The Washington Post, which is losing hundreds of millions of dollars a year and has lost all credibility.” Bezos’ spring clean of the Augean Stables is, alas, going quite slowly. At NewsBusters, Curtis Houck writes:

In a huge, five-page, 3,200-word spread in Sunday’s Washington Post, Style section writer Jada Yuan heaped more liberal bile on the grossly anti-Christian, anti-family, pro-baby death, and far-left crowd behind the show The Handmaid’s Tale ahead of its final season. As is usually the case with puff pieces on the show, Yuan left out that star Elizabeth Moss is a devout Scientology which, if there ever was a dangerous cult, that’s it. “‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ is ready for its revolution; The dystopian TV drama is winding up for its big finish. Its cast members have lots to say about its relevance,” Yuan beamed in the online headline. Despite women still having been allowed to protest en masse and abortions continuing to take place across the country, Yuan fed the narrative women* have almost become lifeless, listless vessels for the patriarchy in the Trump presidencies.

The image that accompanies Houck’s post is doubly ironic:

Everybody’s masked up, which is what the left demanded of all of America in 2020, they’re all wearing outfits that seem much like jilbabs. But many leftists have long defended the jilbab; or as Phyllis Chesler wrote in 2009, paraphrasing the opinion of a pre-Trump supporting Naomi Wolf: The Burqa: Ultimate Feminist Choice?

* But what is a woman? Flashback to 2021: The author of The Handmaid’s Tale tweeted a column defending the word ‘woman’ and the woke are outraged.