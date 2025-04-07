THIS WILL PROBABLY GET BURIED: Many people have asked what was in the “manifesto” written by the “Covenant School Nashville transgender shooter.” Just the News has it:

“Being white sucks, but being black is so cool. Black people should rule. White people should fall, every white person who lived and died. I hate you all,” Hale wrote, per the New York Post. “I hate the American people. America is not the land of the free, it’s a land full of idiots. It will only get worse in this country, not near enough gods like me. America and its people all destined to soon be destroyed.”

It remains to be seen if legacy media bothers to report this at all…but I’m not holding my breath.

UPDATE (From Ed): Hannibal Lecktor*, call your office:

* That’s how the character’s name was spelled in his first onscreen appearance, played by Brian Cox, in Michael Mann’s chilling Manhunter from 1986.