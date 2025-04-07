LINCOLN BROWN: Through a Wardrobe Dimly: Netflix’s Narnia Reboot. “So last week, the word was out that Netflix is playing host to a reboot of ‘The Chronicles of Narnia.’ On top of that, talks are apparently in the works to have none other than Meryl Streep voice Aslan. Yes, they are coming for Narnia in the same way they came for ‘Star Wars’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings.’ A galaxy far, far, away is not safe, nor is Middle Earth; why should Narnia be sacrosanct?”