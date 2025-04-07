HANG ON, THIS RIDE ISN’T FOR THE SQUEAMISH:
**AHEM**
Tariffs are where the interests of the Tech Bros financially diverge from MAGA. The globalists and multinational corps who know this, and specifically the EU team, will exploit this fracture point.
— TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) April 7, 2025
Europe has been playing the protectionist/mercantilist game for a long time. They might have regulated innovation nearly out of existence, but these commercial games they still know how to play.